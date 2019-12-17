One killed, two injured in mob-lynching in Korutla

Jagtial: One person was killed and two others were injured after they were attacked by a mob in Korutla of Jagitial district. The incident took place in Prakash Nagar of Korutla on Sunday night.

According to police sources, the local residents noticed that three persons were moving in their locality in a suspicious manner. Suspecting them to be thieves, a few locals attacked them.

On hearing the commotion, other residents too came out of their houses and gathering turned out to be a violent mob, which lynched all three suspects killing one of them. Two others, who suffered serious injuries, have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and began the investigation. A few persons have reportedly been taken into custody for investigation.

