Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

One killed, two injured in mob-lynching in Korutla

One killed, two injured in mob-lynching in Korutla
Highlights

One person was killed and two others were injured after they were attacked by a mob in Korutla of Jagitial district. The incident took place in...

Jagtial: One person was killed and two others were injured after they were attacked by a mob in Korutla of Jagitial district. The incident took place in Prakash Nagar of Korutla on Sunday night.

According to police sources, the local residents noticed that three persons were moving in their locality in a suspicious manner. Suspecting them to be thieves, a few locals attacked them.

On hearing the commotion, other residents too came out of their houses and gathering turned out to be a violent mob, which lynched all three suspects killing one of them. Two others, who suffered serious injuries, have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and began the investigation. A few persons have reportedly been taken into custody for investigation.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top