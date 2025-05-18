One Nation-One Election meets held across 500 places in TG: BJP

Hyderabad: Former MLC N. Ramachandra Rao stated that as part of a nationwide awareness campaign on ‘One Nation-One Election,’ approximately 500 meetings have been organised across Telangana, with more planned in the future.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he explained that the awareness programs aim to gain support from the public. Prominent figures from various fields, including politicians, lawyers, doctors, and engineers, are participating in this initiative.

“To date, about 500 meetings and group discussions have been organised throughout the state, and these events are continuing successfully at the district level,” he added.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and G Kishan Reddy, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Anil K. Antony and the national in-charge of the One Nation-One Election program will participate in a professionals’ meeting here on Sunday. The BJP senior leader emphasised that the concept of One Nation-One Election is not new; from 1952 to 1967, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in India. However, they argue that the Congress party misused the office of the Governor, leading to the cancellation of elections, which undermined the Constitution. As a result, elections are now held in some states every two to three months, causing development to come to a complete standstill due to the imposition of the moral code of conduct.

According to the Ram Nath Kovind Committee report, it was suggested that local body elections should also be completed within 100 days, allowing the remaining four years to focus on development programs. Once elections are concluded, it is essential to put politics aside and prioritise development, he said.

Ramachandra Rao expressed concern over security arrangements at Gandhi Bhavan in Telangana state, stating that it was unusual to set up security in front of the state BJP office. He urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to keep his party workers in check and not engage in conspiracies to attack the BJP office.

“We are warning the Congress party to change its course now,” he said.