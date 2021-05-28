Online Admission Schedule Released For Inter First Year In Telangana

The state government is planning to reopen the educational institutions that have been closed for so long due to the deadly novel virus Covid-19. Thus, it has released the schedule for first-year admissions.

Admissions for the first batch of students will be held till July 5 for the year 2021-22. However, officials said that this is the only release of the first schedule of admissions and that the second phase will also be depending on the situation. Well, Junior College principals have already been directed to provide admissions based on internet memos of SSC students. Provisional admissions will be accepted only after submission of SSC Original Memos and Transfer Certificates.

The demand to release the admission schedule during the corona lockdown did not come from students and parents. But the Inter Board's decision to allow admissions has led to widespread criticism. Already several corporate colleges are taking up admissions. Student and faculty groups have criticized the schedule as being intended to legitimize those admissions.

It is questionable which college complied with all the rules. Most college owners find it difficult to bring documents requested by the Inter Board during a lockdown. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Some say that parents and college owners are likely to get into trouble with the schedule of inter-admissions released in this context.