Just In
Online Training for She Team Respondents under Telangana State Police Women's Safety Wing
Telangana State Police Women's Safety Wing conducted online counseling for She Team Respondents in the state along with Geetha Challa team of Mano Jagruti organization under the auspices of Telangana State Police Women's Safety Wing.
Nagarkurnool: Telangana State Police Women's Safety Wing conducted online counseling for She Team Respondents in the state along with Geetha Challa team of Mano Jagruti organization under the auspices of Telangana State Police Women's Safety Wing. He said that counseling has been given so that such incidents do not happen again.
Similarly, She Teams police officers in the district are working hard for the protection of women. Students should have mental courage if they have problems. Don't get scammed by cyber fraudsters, don't share personal details, bank account, ATM card details, OTP details to others, don't get attracted to others if they show hope, don't enter personal details by following blue links in messages, tell them to report cyber frauds to 1930 toll free number.
In case of harassment, she said to give information to team number 8712657676 or 100 number. She team in-charge Vijayalakshmi Venkataiah Padma Venkata Naik and others participated in this program.