Only 2 pc SSMPP works completed so far: Collector Anudeep

Kothagudem: Expressing displeasure over slow place of Seetamma Sagar Multi-Purpose Project (SSMPP) works, district Collector D Anudeep ordered the officials and the contracting company to expedite the project works.

He said only two percent of the works has so far completed and the works are not going according to the schedule.

He inspected the project works at Ammagaripalli in Aswapuram mandal in the district and held a review meeting with irrigation, revenue, L&T officials at the project office

Of the 3123 acres of land required for SSMPP, about 510 acres of land has been acquired so far, informed district Collector Anudeep.

The tahsildars, mining and irrigation officials have to address the issues hindering the project works and the bund works should be completed by next monsoon. The material and staff needed to expedite the work should be made available.

The process of approving the gravel, metal and sand required for the project should be completed by January 26. Tahsildars have to identify the 322 acres of CA land required to replace the forest land required for the project and submit proposals by January 10. Revenue and Irrigation officials should conduct a joint survey for the purpose, he directed.

Collector Anudeep told the CE (irrigation) to arrange a coordination meeting with the officials of R&B, Panchayat Raj, Forest, Horticulture, Excise, NPDCL and Mission Bhagiratha Engineering departments on January 10 to avoid any delay in the project works.

He explained that the SSMPP was taken up by the government at a cost of Rs 3480 crore. It would have 40 km of right and 56 km of left canals. A barrage, which was being constructed with a water storage capacity of 36.5 TMC, would have 65 gates with a height of 15/15 metres.

He said the project water would be utilised for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project which would provide irrigation water to 6.45 lakh acres in Kothagudem district as well as in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. The Collector spoke to land evacuees, of Ammagaripalli and Kummarigudem, who were staging a relay-hunger strike demanding higher compensation for their land. He asked them to cooperate with the government saying that a decision on their demand would be taken after the verdict, since they took the matter to the court.