Only double-engine govt can propel growth: BJP

Warangal: The double engine government – at the Centre and the State - is the only solution that propels the development, Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. Speaking at a corner meeting as part of mass outreach programme - 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa' (people's suffering - BJP's assurance) at East Fort Warangal on Wednesday, he said that BRS government failed to address the civic problems faced by the denizens in the city.

"Despite its smart city tag, Warangal is languishing without proper infrastructure. The demand for constructing an underground drainage system remained a dream for the denizens.

It's better to talk little about the sanitation in the city. The internal roads are full of potholes. Several colonies come under a sheet of water whenever it rains even moderately. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has blithe concern over the state of affairs in the city," Pradeep Rao said.

The civic body has also failed to provide protected drinking water to the residents of the city and merged villages on a daily basis, he said.