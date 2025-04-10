Open Class 10 & Inter from April 20

Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre said that the Open Class 10 and intermediate exams should be conducted in a strict manner in the district.

The Collector along with Additional SP Prabhakar Rao and RDO Lokeshwar Rao held a review meeting with district officials on the conduct of the exams. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the 10th class, intermediate exams to be held in the district from April 20 to 26 should be conducted in a strict manner.

He informed that there will be 2 papers every day from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For the 10th class examinations, examination centers have been set up at the Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School in Asifabad mandal, Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School in Kagaznagar town, and for the Open Intermediate examinations, Janakapur Zilla Parishad High School in Asifabad mandal, and Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School in Kagaznagar town.

He said that steps should be taken to ensure that drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, fans, and furniture are available in the examination centers, and that medical staff should be appointed at each examination center and necessary medicines and ORS packets should be made available. He said that RTC officials should run buses for students on time, rural water supply officials should make arrangements for drinking water at the examination centers, and electricity department officials should monitor to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said that the municipal department officials should strictly maintain sanitation in the examination centers, the examination papers should be transported under full security, and the postal department officials should handle the answer sheets in coordination with the relevant departments. He said that the examinations should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere and that advance arrangements should be made to prevent any incidents.