Open drains plague Nizampet residents

Hyderabad : Open nalas with plastic waste has become a common sight in Nizampet limits. The recent downpour has made the situation worse. Vexed up with no permanent solution being provided by the authorities of Nizampet Municipal Corporation, locals are urging the civic body to take immediate action by covering the open drains before it escalates into a public health crisis and potentially leads to fatal accidents.

Locals pointed out that only for namesake, the silt from the open drains has been removed by the Nizampet Municipal sanitation workers, that too only partially and the rest can be seen floating in the drain. Despite the principal secretary, MA&UD department instructing officials to cover the open nala before monsoon, almost all the nalas in Nizampet limits are lying open and neglected.

Even last year, many cases of locals slipping into open nalas have been observed, they said.

Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet, said, “We are vexed of complaining to concerned officials to provide a permanent solution, but whenever we logged a complaint, they only come and provide a temporary solution by removing the trash from drains and keeping it aside. Once it rains, the situation becomes worse. We wanted a permanent solution and in the Nizampet limits almost all the drains are lying open and neglected.”

“Municipal Administration and Urban Development department principal secretary, M Dana Kishore had previously issued instructions to officials for the closure of the drains and complete coverage of all drains in the area before the monsoon arrives but the monsoon has already arrived but not a single drain is covered, posing a safety hazard,” said Mohan Reddy, a local.

