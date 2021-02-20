‘Operation Pink’ to create storm in Nagarjuna Sagar

Hyderabad: With the by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency fast approaching, TRS has started focussing on politics of poaching in the old Nalgonda district.



The ruling party seems to have intensified 'Operation Pink' based on the feedback it had received from the hawk eye teams it had constituted to keep a tab on the activities in the rival camps. The party has been informed that BJP and Congress were trying to lure the local leaders. Based on this the TRS is trying to poach influential leaders and workers from other parties.

Speculations are rife that Congress MLA from Munugodu K Rajgopal Reddy would join the BJP. Hence, the ruling TRS is trying hard to poach some senior most leaders from Congress and BJP in Nalgonda district. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was entrusted with the responsibility of talking to some of the leaders and rope them into TRS. The pink party is of the opinion that Yadav and tribal votes would play a key role in the by-election and hence it is trying to attract important leaders from these two communities.

Smelling the rat, Congress candidate K Jana Reddy, it is learnt, was taking all precautions to stop people crossing over to other parties. The TRS is yet to finalise the candidate. Party sources said the official announcement would be made only after the BJP decides on its candidate.



Leaders said that the KCR is likely to call a meeting of all TRS senior leaders and legislators from the Nalgonda district and finalise the candidate based on the feedback at ground level before taking a final decision.