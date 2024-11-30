  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Orders issued for creation of new mandal

Orders issued for creation of new mandal
x
Highlights

Minister Seethakka fulfils election promise

Mulugu: A new mandal, Mallampalli,is set to be established in Mulugu constituency. The Revenue Department issued orders on Thursday for the creation of the Mallampalli mandal. Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare Seethakka fulfilled her election promise by working towards the establishment of this mandal within a year of assuming office. The minister successfully addressed the decade-long aspiration of the people of the Mallampalli region.

Seethakka expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is in charge of the erstwhile Warangal district, for their support in establishing the new mandal. Speaking on the occasion, she noted that the people of Mallampalli had been fighting for the creation of a separate mandal for over ten years. She thanked CM Revanth for keeping his promise, made during his pre-election padayatra, to establish Mallampalli mandal.

The minister extended congratulations to the people of Mallampalli, who achieved this milestone through relentless struggle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick