Osmania doctors teams arrives at Srisailam SLBC, to identify dead bodies

Osmania forensic doctors have arrived at the site of the incident at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana. The team comprises two faculty members, two postgraduate doctors, and the Head of the Forensic Department, Sridhar Chari will identify the deceased and handover to the family members of the deceased who have also gathered at the scene.

In the meantime, Jaypee Company is working on preparing the loco track to reach the accident site. The area is currently obstructed by a mass of mud, soil, and rocks extending 200 metres in length and rising to 9.2 metres high. Portions of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have become stuck in this material. As manual removal of the soil has proven impractical, efforts are underway to transport the loco to the site. A conveyor belt has been established to assist with the operation.

Rescue teams are currently focused on clearing 1.5 metres of soil accumulation between the 12th and 13.5 kilometres, working diligently to facilitate access by moving the soil out with the loco.