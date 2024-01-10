Live
Just In
Osmania Gandhi hosp doctors remove nails from prisoner’s stomach
Hyderabad: The doctors at Osmania General Hospital successfully removed nails, rubber caps, and two plastic-covered packets through endoscopy from the stomach of a Chanchalguda jail prisoner identified as Mohammed Sohail (21).
According to sources, Mohammed Sohail, complained of severe stomach ache after which the police shifted him to a hospital. The doctors who conducted some tests on him referred the police to shift him to Osmania hospital.
Doctors, who performed an X-ray on Sohail, discovered two nails in his stomach that he had swallowed two days ago. On Tuesday, the doctors used endoscopy to remove the nails from Sohail’s stomach. Upon further examination, two small rubber balls and two packets were found, which were also removed via endoscopy. The packets were tested for the suspected presence of cannabis.
Dr Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania, congratulated the team led by Dr B Ramesh, HVD, Department of Gastroenterology, for saving the patient’s life without resorting to surgery.