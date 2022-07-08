Osmania University: New UG and PG programs in Engineering get statutory recognition

Hyderabad: Two new UG self-financed programs in Mining Engineering and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, and one PG program in Mining Engineering commenced by the prestigious University College of Engineering of Osmania University have been recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi.

"This recognition is important and mandatory for us, as these recognised courses are in demand," said Prof Sriram Venkatesh Principal of the college.

The AICTE has also permitted to increase the student intake from 50 to 60 in BE Electronics and Communication Engineering, he added.

The college has also received the extension of approvals for all existing 6 UG and 18 PG programs.

Prof D Ravinder Vice-Chancellor of the university congratulated all stakeholders and hoped that the college is going to achieve its set goals in providing world-class learning opportunities to the students.

"The approval and recognition of the new ME program will ensure AICTE scholarship for GATE qualified students," remarked Prof Sriram Venkatesh.