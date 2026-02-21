OU hosts AIU meet on quantum-driven higher education

Hyderabad: The AIU Central Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Meet 2025–26 concluded on Friday at Osmania University, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of the Indian academic landscape. The two-day summit, themed Creating AI and Quantum-Enabled Higher Educational Institutions, gathered prominent academic figures to navigate the future of technology-driven pedagogy, research, and institutional ethics. During the valedictory session, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram presented a comprehensive report summarising three specialised technical sessions.

These discussions focused on establishing robust AI infrastructure, ensuring quantum research preparedness, and fostering collaborative institutional frameworks. Molugaram highlighted the historic legacy of the university in hosting high-level academic discourse and reaffirmed its dedication to driving transformative dialogue among zonal universities.A primary deliberation, chaired by Sandeep Shukla from IIIT Hyderabad, emphasised the necessity of balancing technological rapid advancement with ethical responsibility.