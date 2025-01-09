OU hosts visionary lecture on future of higher edn

Hyderabad: Focusing on envisioning the future of higher education, the Office of the Dean for Development and UGC Affairs at Osmania University, in collaboration with the Office of the Director of IQAC, hosted a lecture on “The Future of Higher Education: Considerations for Capabilities, Demographics, Operations, and Investment Over the Next 20 Years”. The distinguished speaker for the session was Professor Edward Buckingham, Professor and Program Director of the Master in Business Innovation at Monash Indonesia.

Professor Buckingham, renowned for his expertise in higher education innovation and leadership, delivered an engaging and forward-thinking lecture to an esteemed audience that included Deans, Directors, Principals, and Heads of Departments from Osmania University.

During the lecture, the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Professor Kumar Molugaram, emphasised the importance of adopting forward-looking approaches in academic operations, research capacities, and resource investments to ensure that Osmania University maintains its leadership in higher education. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and adaptability to evolving global educational trends.

Professor Buckingham’s presentation addressed several critical aspects of higher education. This includes, the evolving role of universities in developing future-ready capabilities; managing demographic changes and their impacts on higher education; operational strategies for optimal resource utilisation; the necessity of strategic investments in infrastructure and academic programmes.