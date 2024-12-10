Live
- Workshop on immunisation held
- Cloudflare Publishes Top Internet Trends for 2024
- A celebration of dignity and freedom
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Begin Three-Day Delhi and Jaipur Visit
- Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform
- Woman attempts suicide over harassment from loan App agents
- Supreme Court Issues Notices on Telangana Government's GO No. 46 for Constable Recruitment
- Vigilance sleuths inspect water plant
- Puppeteers outshine abroad, but dying in India
- INST researchers find promising materials for next-gen electronic devices
Just In
OU inaugurates 3-day Engg Geophysics workshop
Highlights
Hyderabad: The three-day workshop on engineering geophysics opened its curtains on Monday at Osmania University. This event was organised by the...
Hyderabad: The three-day workshop on engineering geophysics opened its curtains on Monday at Osmania University. This event was organised by the Association of Exploration Geophysics (AEG) in collaboration with the department of geophysics and related earth science societies.
The workshop was inaugurated by Professor B Veeraiah, vice president of AEG and head of the geophysics department. Dr B Narasimha Rao, secretary of AEG, provided an insightful overview of AEG's mission and the critical importance of geophysics in today's world.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS