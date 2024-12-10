OU inaugurates 3-day Engg Geophysics workshop

Hyderabad: The three-day workshop on engineering geophysics opened its curtains on Monday at Osmania University. This event was organised by the Association of Exploration Geophysics (AEG) in collaboration with the department of geophysics and related earth science societies.

The workshop was inaugurated by Professor B Veeraiah, vice president of AEG and head of the geophysics department. Dr B Narasimha Rao, secretary of AEG, provided an insightful overview of AEG's mission and the critical importance of geophysics in today's world.