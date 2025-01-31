Live
Just In
OU launches biodiversity club membership drive
Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Thursday launched its annual membership drive for the Osmania Biodiversity Club to mark a significant step towards promoting environmental consciousness among students. In that regard, a poster was released by OU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kumar Molugaram. According to OU officials, the club stands as a student-centric platform that spearheads various environmental initiatives.
Through its innovative programmes, the club aims to foster awareness about nature conservation, promote sustainable practices, and facilitate active community engagement in biodiversity preservation efforts. The club offers student-led environmental initiatives, hands-on conservation projects, community engagement opportunities, and green awareness programmes, said a senior officer.