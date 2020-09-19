OU Prof denies seeking support of TRS

Hyderabad: Former MLC and former Editor of The Hans India Prof Nageshwar clarified that he had not sought the support of TRS in the polls to be held for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal graduates constituency.



Talking to the Editor over phone, Prof Nageshwar referring to a report, 'BJP begins groundwork for polls' that appeared in these columns on Saturday said that he had in fact not even decided whether to contest or not and hence seeking or not seeking support of TRS does not arise. "The ground situation is that there is lot of anger among people against TRS and where is the question of me seeking their support," he said.

He further said that he had always maintained cordial relations with leaders of all parties whereas the report said that he was close to Chandrababu Naidu and this amounts to maligning his image.

The Hans India report quoting BJP sources had said that he had "reportedly," sought the support of TRS. It is not the statement of the reporter or The Hans India. Similarly, the report said, "Unlike Prof Kodandaram, he maintains cordial relations with the political leaders of all shades and colours including the Congress leaders and the Telugu Desam National President N Chandrababu Naidu".

However, we regret that while mentioning about his profile, he was inadvertently mentioned as "Former Academician,". Prof Nageshwar is a well-known professor from Osmania University, a popular columnist and political analyst.