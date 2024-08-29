  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

OU urges students to participate in RBI quiz

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Hyderabad: The RBI 90th anniversary quiz provides an excellent platform for students to enhance their financial knowledge and compete nationally. In...

Hyderabad: The RBI 90th anniversary quiz provides an excellent platform for students to enhance their financial knowledge and compete nationally. In this regard, Osmania University (OU) appealed to UG students to participate in the quiz.

Professor P Laxminarayana, Registrar, encouraged all interested students to visit the official quiz website at https://rbi90quiz.in for detailed information and registration procedures.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X