Live
- How a reluctant Bikash was helped to develop self-confidence
- Is Adivi Sesh’s 'Goodachari 2' Set to Have a Rs 100 Crore Production Budget?
- ECoR loads 100.57 MT freight in 148 days
- Nazriya Nazim To Star in a Gripping Web Series Based on a True Crime
- Amid face-off, DKS enjoys Guv’s company at party
- CM-Kisan scheme to start in Odisha
- Screeching to a halt: Puncture mafia at work?
- SCR to run festive special trains
- Congress legislators may petition Prez against Guv
- SCR to continue experimental stoppages
Just In
OU urges students to participate in RBI quiz
Highlights
Hyderabad: The RBI 90th anniversary quiz provides an excellent platform for students to enhance their financial knowledge and compete nationally. In...
Hyderabad: The RBI 90th anniversary quiz provides an excellent platform for students to enhance their financial knowledge and compete nationally. In this regard, Osmania University (OU) appealed to UG students to participate in the quiz.
Professor P Laxminarayana, Registrar, encouraged all interested students to visit the official quiz website at https://rbi90quiz.in for detailed information and registration procedures.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS