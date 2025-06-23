Outsourcing staff on edge as some get the axe

Hyderabad: Fearhaunts outsourcing employees across state government departments as they continue to get the axe with the latest bolt from the blue striking those in government degree colleges. As things stand, around 270 outsourcing employees have verbally been asked to make alternative arrangements, as approval for an extension of their services hangs in the balance.

It all started in the GST (Commercial Taxes) department, where such employees were ‘orally’ shown the door at the beginning of the new financial year. In a subsequent development, outsourcing employees working for audit, excise, treasury and now degree colleges have been subject to the ‘axe’ brunt.

Approximately 95 employees from the GST wing were asked to leave with effect from April, while the figures of those from other departments include Treasury (70), Audit (14), Excise (40), degree colleges (30) and 20 from TSGLI.

The ‘axe’ trend is mostly witnessed in departments where the state government has filled regular jobs with posts like junior assistants.

“There was no written directive from the HoD. We were told orally that our services were no longer required,” said an outsourcing employee from the GST department, on the condition of anonymity.

There are close to two lakh outsourcing employees working in various departments, societies and organisations across the State. Those who have been battling out for establishment of a separate corporation for them on par with the AP Corporation for outsourced services (duly cancelling all recruiting agencies existing in Telangana) are staring at a bleak future this year.

Many departments are removing employees as a cost-cutting measure.

“Instead of recognition and regularisation, they have now been abruptly removed from service, even though most of them have been working for the past 15 years. This has left their families in deep distress. This has not only impacted their livelihood but also deeply affected their morale,” said Lakshmaiah Puli, state president of Outsourcing Employees JAC.

MLC Prof Kodandaram brought the issue to the notice of the government on June 17 and pleaded that the issue be resolved on a priority basis.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, besides questioning the abrupt termination of employees, the MLC also brought to the notice of the authorities that salaries of all existing employees have not been paid for the last three months. On June 18, JAC leaders met Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao during the ‘Meet Your Minister’ programme organised in Gandhi Bhavan to highlight the matter, and the trauma that haunts hundreds of outsourcing employees.