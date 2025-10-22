Over 100 candidates file nominations on last day for Jubilee Hills by-poll

For the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-elections, the candidates are rushing to file nominations. On the last day of filing the nomination papers, over 100 aspiring candidates have filed their submission. So far, more than 220 nominations were filed by the aspiring candidates.

On Tuesday, BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy submitted his nomination, joining a crowded field that includes nominees from major parties and a large number of independent candidates. It has been observed that dissatisfied with the government, several individuals, social groups, and unemployed youth see the by-poll as an opportunity to voice their concerns.

On the final day, the nominations saw a massive rush, as more than 100 candidates filed their nomination papers. As per the schedule, the last day for the nominations is October 21. Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 22, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. Polling for the by-election will be conducted on November 11, and counting will take place on November 14.

The process of filing nominations began on October 13 at MRO Office, Shaikpet, Road No 2, Banjara Hills. The City police has made foolproof arrangements at the Shaikpet MRO office in view of the nominations filing process.

To maintain order, vehicles were not allowed within a 100-meter radius of the nomination center.

Congress party nominee V Naveen Yadav filed nomination papers on October 17 and BRS candidate Manganti Sunita accompanied by the BRS party working president K T Rama Rao filed the nomination papers on October 15.

During the recent randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), the District Election Officer RV Karnan said “A total of 569 Ballot Units, 569 Control Units, and 610 VVPATs have been randomly allocated for the 407 polling stations in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency. The constituency-wise lists of randomized EVMs and VVPATs have been shared with all recognized political parties.”

After the finalization of the list of contesting candidates, the details of the randomized EVMs and VVPATs will also be shared with all the candidates to ensure full transparency in the election process.