Over 100 Shaikpet slum women trained in tailoring skills

Hyderabad: Over 100 women from the slums of Shaikpet received training in tailoring and apparel designing under ‘Haath Hunar’—a creative stitching programme taken up by the Sakina Foundation in collaboration with Amazon as a part to uplift women from socio-economic challenges.

The initiative successfully completed the first batch of participants from the Haath Hunar in Shaikpet slums, enabling them to overcome socio-economic challenges and achieve independence. The programme is a nine-month training to equip participants with the technical skills necessary to succeed in the apparel industry. Each woman received a stipend of Rs 500 per month and a fully equipped tailoring kit worth Rs 4,500 to support their learning. Moreover, the programme instilled confidence and self-reliance, empowering the women to overcome the challenges they faced.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a founder and chairman of the Sakina Foundation, expressed his pride in the initiative. He said, “This programme is not just about stitching garments—it is about stitching brighter futures for women who have been held back by circumstances. Today, they stand tall, ready to embrace a life of independence and dignity.”

Asif said that the success stories emerging from the programme were truly inspiring. Many participants who once worked as domestic helpers or labourers have secured jobs in factories, boutiques, and apparel stores, while others have started their own businesses. “These women, many of whom have endured domestic violence and other hardships, are now breadwinners for their families and role models within their communities,” he added.

Celebrating the programme’s completion showcased the graduates’ creativity and dedication. On this occasion, the participants proudly displayed their skilfully crafted apparel and well-maintained record books, while certificates of completion were awarded, marking their readiness to seize new opportunities.

This transformative journey was made possible through the unwavering support of Amazon, represented by Priya, manager at Amazon. Expressing his gratitude, Asif Sohail described her as a ‘pillar of strength’ who championed the programme’s vision. He also commended the tireless efforts of the Sakina Foundation team, whose commitment over nine months turned this vision into a reality.

The event was attended by Rtn Jhansi from the Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills, Rizwan Hyder, President of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad, Jyothi Reddy, Director of Sriram International School, Najeeba Hyder, and members Rizwan and Akbar Rotary Club.

Asif said that the Sakina Foundation plans to expand the Haath Hunar initiative to other slums across Telangana, providing skill-based education and economic opportunities to even more women. “This is just the beginning of a movement to create a more inclusive and self-reliant society. Together, we are making a lasting impact,” he added.