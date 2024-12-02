Over 1,500 take part in IITH run

Hyderabad: The IIT Hyderabad (IITH) Runners Club hosted the IITH Half Marathon 2024 at its campus on Sunday. The marathon brought together participants from across the nation, united by a shared commitment to promoting health and wellness.

Over 1,500 participants competed in three race categories – Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10 km Run and 5 km Fun Run.

Adding inspiration to the occasion, Poorna Malavath, the youngest female to summit Mount Everest, graced the event as the chief guest.

Ch Rupesh, Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, joined as the guest of honour.

Guided by the leadership of Prof B S Murty, director of IITH, the marathon exemplified the institute’s commitment to holistic development.