Over 200 people join Congress
Mulugu: In a significant political development, over 200 individuals from Gurrampet village in Venkatapuram Mandal have recently joined the Congress party on Sunday. This mass exodus from various other political affiliations marks a considerable boost for the Congress.
The congregation took place in Mulugu district, and Congress party leaders, led by MLA Seethakka, extended a warm welcome to the newcomers.
Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka reiterated her commitment to advocating for the welfare of the people. She emphasised that the Congress party, as the opposition, has been diligently working to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public. She further stressed that their focus remain squarely on the people of the Mulugu region, working to protect their rights and address their concerns.
Seethakka underscored the critical need for public service and highlighted the range of development initiatives undertaken by the Congress party in the region.
Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, she extended her appreciation to those who joined the Congress party from various other political factions.