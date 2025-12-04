Over 28,000 nominations filed for second phase GP polls

Hyderabad: The last date for filing nominations for the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections has ended, with over 28,278 nominations filed for 4,332 Sarpanch posts. The final date for nominations was December 2.

Similarly, 93,595 nominations were filed for 38,342 ward office posts till Tuesday. For the Sarpanch elections, 2,976 nominations were filed on the first day, 9,503 on the second day, and 15,799 on the third day, totaling 28,278 nominations.

For the 38,342 ward offices, 3,602 nominations were filed on the first day, 26,438 on the second, and 63,556 on the third day, totaling 93,595 nominations over the three-day period.

The scrutiny of nominations took place on Wednesday, and the final data is yet to be released by the Election Commission. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 6. Polling for both Sarpanch and deputy Sarpanch posts will be held on December 14. If elections for deputy Sarpanch are not completed on the same day, they will be conducted the following day.