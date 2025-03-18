  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana

Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
x
Highlights

With the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations set to commence on March 21, over 5,09,000 students from 11,547 schools across Telangana are gearing up for the crucial assessments

SSC Exams, Telangana, Students, Examination Centers, Security Measures, Control Room

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick