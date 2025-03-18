Live
- CM Vijayan’s meeting with FM Sitharaman suspicious when SFIO probe against daughter is on: Kerala MP
- IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns
- CEPT University Launches Summer 2025 Courses, Offers Diverse Learning Opportunities
- SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
- Ankit Kumar Gupta: Revolutionizing enterprise tech with SAP expertise
- CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to 42% Reservations for Weaker Sections
- Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
- Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
- K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment
- Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams
Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
Highlights
With the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations set to commence on March 21, over 5,09,000 students from 11,547 schools across Telangana are gearing up for the crucial assessments
SSC Exams, Telangana, Students, Examination Centers, Security Measures, Control Room
Next Story