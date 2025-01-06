Live
Just In
Overwhelming response to Paramita School’s Whiz Kid 2024-25 Contest
Karimnagar: The “Whiz Kid Contest” organised by Paramita Heritage School in Karimnagar on Sunday received an overwhelming response from students and their parents. The contest was conducted for non-Paramita students studying in grades 5 to 10.
As part of the event, over 1,400 students from various schools across the districts of Karimnagar, Warangal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Mancherial participated in the examination.
During the occasion, the achievements of Paramita School students at national and international levels were explained to the parents of participants from various schools, along with details of the various activities conducted by the school.
Dr E Prasad Rao, Chairman of the school, announced that the top-performing students from each grade (5th to 10th) will be rewarded with cash prizes, certificates of appreciation, mementos, and a total cash reward of Rs 4 lakh across all grades.
The event was graced by school directors Prasoona, Rashmitha, Rakesh, Anukar Rao, Vinod Rao, VUM Prasad, Ramana, and Hanumanth Rao, along with Principal Gopikrishna, coordinators, teachers, students from various schools, and their parents.