Owaisi my friend in past life, RSS chief Shakuni Mama

Everyone likes to have Sundays off, and a working professional may be forgiven once in a while for making up a credible excuse to take leave. But the leave application of a Madhya Pradesh engineer posted in Malwa district has gone viral as he prayed to his senior for off on Sundays because he wants to go door-to-door begging on Sundays.

But why?

In his application, Deputy Engineer Rajkumar Yadav explained in detail that he wants to embark on the religious journey to erase his ego, the realisation that dawned upon him after he suddenly had a flashback of his last birth, Livehindustan reported.

The story does not end here. The engineer also receives a reply from his senior who says that the journey to erase one's ego should begin by not thinking that he can spend his Sundays the way he wants.

Rajkumar claimed that in his previous life, he was childhood friends with AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He also described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as 'Shakuni Mama', the wily uncle of the Kauravas in the Indian epic 'Mahabharata'.

"I want to study the Gita in order to know more about my past life. I will also go door-to-door to beg alms in order to erase my ego. As it is a matter of my soul, I request you to give me Sundays off," Rajkumar wrote in the letter to the CEO of Janpad Panchayat.

Unfortunately, Rajkumar's heartfelt but bizarre leave application failed to secure him a day off from work. Instead, Parag Panthi, the Janpad Panchayat's CEO, told him in a reply letter that he will have to show up to the office on Sundays too and work hard to "erase his ego".

"Dear Deputy Engineer, you want to erase your ego, it is a matter of great happiness. To this end, our cooperation can help you achieve your goal. A person is often egotistical and thinks that he can spend his Sundays at will. Destroying this ego from its roots is indispensable for your progress. Therefore, keeping in view your desire for spiritual progress, you are ordered to work every Sunday by being present in the office, so that your ego of celebrating Sunday as a holiday can be destroyed," wrote the Janpad Panchayat CEO.