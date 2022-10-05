Owaisi welcomes KCR's entry into national politics, extends greetings

Hyderabad: The AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday welcomed the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics. Soon after the Chief Minister made a formal announcement on the transformation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at the party headquarters on Wednesday, the AIMIM Chief congratulated the TRS chief.

"Congratulations to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on TRS party's transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning" Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), paving the way for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's entry into national politics.

The decision was taken at the general body meeting of the TRS held at its headquarters Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The meeting presided over by KCR unanimously passed a resolution. As the clock struck 1.19 p.m., auspicious time set for the occasion, he announced the launch of the national party.

Amid loud cheers by the participants at the meeting, KCR read out the resolution. He said the general body meeting unanimously resolved to change the name of TRS to BRS to expand its activities nation-wide.

The party also communicated the change in the name of the party and amendment to the party constitution to the Election Commission of India.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of India, TRS general secretary communicated that the general body meeting passed a resolution to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. "To that effect, necessary amendments to the party Constitution have also made in the same meeting," reads the letter.

The participants hailed the announcement with slogans 'Desh ka netha KCR' and 'BRS Zindabad' and 'KCR Long live'.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan and other leaders of the two parties, who attended the meeting, greeted KCR.

A total of 283 delegates including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations attended the meeting.

It was in 2001 that KCR had floated TRS to revive the movement for separate statehood to Telangana. After achieving the goal in 2014 following a 13-year-long struggle, he formed the first government in the new state and retained power in 2018.