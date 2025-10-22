Owaisi withdraws AIMIM from Jubilee Hills by-poll, backs Congress candidate

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party will not field a candidate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. Owaisi said the party will support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the by-poll.

The party chief explained that the by-poll would neither change the state government nor impact its stability, urging voters to make their choice based on development rather than emotion.

Asad Owaisi said, “Our appeal to the people of Jubilee Hills is that the government will not change with the outcome of the polls. We appeal to nearly 4 lakh voters who have supported BRS for the last ten years. Now, I request you to vote for Naveen Yadav, who is young and can bring development to Jubilee Hills.” He criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, stating that despite being elected for ten consecutive years, he failed to bring visible progress to the constituency. “People assume Jubilee Hills is a wealthy area, but in reality, many wards still struggle with basic civic issues,” Owaisi remarked, adding that residents faced several hardships during the former MLA’s tenure. “This is a routine election. The real focus should be on development, not political drama,” he asserted.

Moreover, Owaisi said, “Our party is not contesting this election, and if anyone misuses our name, photos, or videos to claim otherwise, we will file a complaint with the Election Commission.”

There are around 1.35 lakh Muslim voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency, predominantly in Borabanda, Safdarnagar, Habeeb Fatima Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, and Yousufguda. Recently, Owaisi appealed to minority voters, stressing that the community’s support would be crucial in stopping the BJP from expanding its political influence in Hyderabad. “We must make sure that the BJP does not become a force here,” he said.