Oxford Grammar School Observes World Earth Day with Enthusiasm

Hyderabad, Telangana: Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar, demonstrated its commitment to student empowerment and environmental stewardship by observing both World Earth Day on April 22, 2025, with a series of impactful activities.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Patron of Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar & Chairman of Deccan Heritage Academic Trust (DHAT), Mr. M. Vedakumar.

About World Earth Day: World Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The first Earth Day was celebrated in the United States on April 22, 1970. It was started by Senator Gaylord Nelson to raise public awareness about environmental problems. Now, it's observed in over 190 countries, making it one of the largest civic observances in the world.

World Earth Day at Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar: Our Chief Patron, Mr. M. Vedakumar, planted a sapling on this day in the school premises along with the school team, underscoring Oxford Grammar School's status as a "Plastic Free Zone." The school's ongoing environmental commitment includes reducing solid waste, rational utilisation of water and its conservation, increasing green cover, reducing e-waste, and promoting biodiversity, with a focus on addressing climate change, waste reduction, and plant conservation.

The Chief guest, Mr. M. Vedakumar, encouraged the teachers to safeguard nature and further sensitise the students in and out of the classrooms and school. He shared the journey of the school from its inception in 1981, highlighting the school's consistent participation in events and festivals about the Earth, Heritage, and sustainability for a greater cause, like World Rivers Day and World Earth Day.

Globally and locally, people celebrate World Earth Day in many ways: Educational Activities, Tree Plantation Drives, and Clean-up Campaigns, Eco-friendly Pledges, Marches and Rallies, Green Art & Crafts

Oxford Grammar School joins in this global effort to raise awareness about environmental issues like pollution, climate change, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. To Encourage actions to protect our planet, such as reducing waste, conserving water, and planting trees and to inspire more sustainable living and responsible global citizenship.

World Earth Day: "Our Power, Our Planet": Oxford Grammar School, Himayat Nagar, marked the 55th anniversary of Earth Day with activities aligned with the 2025 theme, "Our Power, Our Planet."

The school's Nature Club, active since 1981, spearheaded several initiatives. Students showcased their creativity through recycled art projects and an Earth Day song performance. Students also made and read pledges to protect the environment. Grade 8 students participated in an Integrated Social Project, exploring the school campus and its biotic and abiotic resources. Primary students and their parents engaged in Earth-themed badge making and "best out of waste" crafts. Teachers across all grades emphasized environmental awareness and the significance of individual actions.

The dignitaries contributed for the event are Correspondent, Mr. Katta Prabhakar, Dean - Ms. Ramanjula, CBSE Principal, Ms. Rekha Rao, Pre-primary Principal, Ms. Fatima Khazim, the teachers, and the students.

