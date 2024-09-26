Ozone Run 2024 Amplifies the Call for Cleaner Roads through Petition Movement

In a significant move towards driving environmental change, the Ozone Run 2024 concluded with an impactful petition initiative focused on improving road hygiene and promoting eco-friendly practices. Held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, the event not only brought together over 1,000 participants but also united them under a common goal—demanding immediate action from public representatives to tackle the growing problem of road pollution and environmental degradation.

The petition, which garnered strong backing from participating families, schools, and local communities, called for enhanced measures to address the deteriorating road conditions in Hyderabad. It urged public officials to implement sustainable practices that contribute to cleaner streets, better waste management, and improved air quality. This powerful collective voice highlighted the urgency of taking environmental issues seriously, reflecting the core mission of Ozone Run: to empower citizens to make a difference for the planet.

The Petition: A Collective Call for Action

One of the key highlights of Ozone Run 2024 was the petition initiative, which served as a rallying point for participants to push for immediate governmental action. The petition emphasized the need for:

• Cleaner Roads: A demand for enhanced road hygiene measures, including regular street cleaning and waste management efforts.

• Eco-friendly Infrastructure: The introduction of more environmentally sustainable infrastructure, such as cycling lanes, pedestrian walkways, and green spaces.

• Public Accountability: The petition urged local authorities to be more accountable for the environmental health of Hyderabad, pushing for stricter regulations and transparent reporting on road hygiene efforts.

With over 1,000 signatures collected from individuals, families, students, and community leaders, the petition was formally presented to public representatives, calling for swift and effective responses. This demonstrated a unified commitment from the city’s citizens to address the pressing environmental challenges faced by Hyderabad.

Prominent Figures Back the Petition

The event’s petition movement received strong support from several high-profile guests, including Shri Jagadeeswar Goud, MLA contestant from Serilingampally, and Mr.Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner. Both leaders not only participated in the event but also voiced their backing of the petition’s goals.

In his address to the audience, Shri Jagadeeswar Goud stated, "The petition for cleaner roads is not just a document—it's a call to action. Hyderabad’s future depends on the steps we take today to protect our environment. I stand in full support of this petition and its objectives."

Mr.Gareth Wynn Owen added, “This initiative is a perfect example of how communities can come together to demand meaningful change. Public representatives need to hear these voices and act on the concerns raised in the petition.”

Community and School Participation

A significant driving force behind the petition were the schools and families that took part in Ozone Run 2024. Several prestigious educational institutions, such as Fountainhead Global School, Sreenidhi International School, DPS Miyapur, DPS Hyderabad, and many others, played a pivotal role in spreading awareness about the petition and its importance.

Students, parents, and teachers alike engaged in discussions about the deteriorating state of the roads and the need for sustainable solutions. Through educational workshops and activities, students were encouraged to think critically about their environment and contribute to making a difference. Their enthusiasm translated into hundreds of signatures, further strengthening the petition’s impact.

A Platform for Advocacy and Change

The petition, born from the Ozone Run’s mission to raise awareness about environmental issues, was more than just an event formality—it was a platform for advocacy. Mrs.MeghanaMusunuri, Chairperson of SWAN (Save Water and Nature) and one of the key organizers of Ozone Run, explained the significance of the petition:

“Ozone Run is about taking steps towards a better future, and this petition is one such step. It shows that we are not just running for fitness but running for a cause that matters to every person in this city. Cleaner roads mean healthier communities, and we will continue to push for these changes until we see results.”

Mrs.Meghana Musunuri's leadership, along with that of the Ozone Run founders, played an instrumental role in shaping the petition and mobilizing public support. The event provided a platform where citizens could voice their concerns directly to those in power, amplifying the message that sustainable urban living must be a priority for Hyderabad’s growth.

Meet the Founders of Ozone Run

Ozone Run was brought to life by a team of passionate environmentalists, each committed to making a positive difference:

- Ms.BilvoaVunnam, co-founder, is known for her work in engaging youth in sustainability efforts and community-based environmental initiatives. She focuses on educating younger generations about the importance of conservation.

- Ms.TeerdhaVunnam, co-founder, advocates for cleaner roads and sustainable living. Her vision of eco-friendly practices and active citizen participation has become central to Ozone Run’s mission.



- Mrs.MeghanaMusunuri, Chairperson of SWAN, has been instrumental in organizing Ozone Run, expanding its scope and impact. Her leadership in environmental advocacy continues to shape the event’s public engagement efforts.

- Mr.SridharVunnam, SWAN’s Secretary, plays a crucial role in resource management and event execution. His experience in public service has been vital in coordinating Ozone Run’s logistics and community involvement.

Sponsors Support the Petition Initiative

The success of the petition initiative was made possible by the generous support of event sponsors, including Am Green – Greenko Group, Oasis School, 7 Seas Entertainment, Dhanu Construction, and Sumo Biscuits. Their contributions ensured the smooth organization of the event and enabled the logistics necessary to collect signatures, organize public discussions, and present the petition to public representatives.

The sponsors involvement underscored the importance of corporate responsibility in environmental advocacy. By backing the Ozone Run and its petition movement, these companies demonstrated their commitment to not just business, but to the future well-being of the city’s environment.

The Road Ahead: Turning Signatures into Action

The petition, now in the hands of public officials, is more than a symbolic gesture. It is a call to action that Hyderabad’s citizens expect to see acted upon. The next steps involve ongoing discussions with public representatives, regular monitoring of road conditions, and the establishment of a transparent framework for addressing the environmental issues raised in the petition.

Mr. Sridhar Vunnam, SWAN’s Secretary, emphasized the need for continued public involvement: “Signing the petition was just the first step. Now, we need to keep the momentum going, ensuring that the authorities take meaningful action. We will follow up on this petition until we see real, tangible change in our city.”

A Lasting Impact

Ozone Run 2024 and its petition movement mark a significant chapter in Hyderabad’s environmental journey. As a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives, the petition reflects the city’s dedication to improving road hygiene, fostering sustainable living, and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.