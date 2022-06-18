  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

P Janardan Reddy's daughter Vijaya Reddy quits TRS, joins Cong

P Janardan Reddy’s daughter Vijaya Reddy quits TRS, joins Congress
x

P Janardan Reddy’s daughter Vijaya Reddy quits TRS, joins Congress

Highlights

In a jolt to TRS, the party Corporator from Khairatabad, Vijaya Reddy on Saturday joined Congress party and stated that she joined the party anticipating bright future.

Hyderabad: In a jolt to TRS, the party Corporator from Khairatabad, Vijaya Reddy on Saturday joined Congress party and stated that she joined the party anticipating bright future.

It is learnt that she is daughter of former Congress Legislative Party leader late P Janardan Reddy, popularly known as PJR.

"I am joining Congress party to continue the legacy of PJR. It feels like returning to the home party" Vijaya Reddy said.

She claimed that despite fulfilling and performing all the tasks given by TRS party, there was no recognition. There was a boundary imposed in TRS, she said.

"Congress would provide me the right platform to showcase my talent and power and that's the reason I am joining the party" said Vijaya Reddy.

Though, there was no assurance from Congress party to allot MLA ticket to her, Vijaya Reddy said there was still time for elections. This was not the right time to discuss such issues, she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X