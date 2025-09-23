Live
PACS Chairmen’s Forum refutes corruption allegations
Mahbubnagar: The PACS Chairmen’s Forum of the undivided Palamuru district condemned certain reports circulating, which they said were aimed at tarnishing the image of the bank.
At a press conference on Monday, the Forum clarified that allegations related to the construction of the compound wall around the DCCB headquarters were addressed five years ago. At that time, an inquiry was conducted, misappropriated funds were recovered, and action was taken against those responsible.
The appeal was made by Forum president Potula Madhusudhan Reddy, general secretary Palem Sudarshan Goud, office-bearers, and bank directors Ranga Reddy Bhoopal Rao, Venkatesh Gupta, Vamsidhar Reddy, Bhim Reddy, along with PACS chairmen from across the undivided district.
“The newly constructed wall, built as per present requirements, was carried out strictly according to tender norms, and no irregularities have been reported. Linking the old case with the present construction to mislead people is deliberate mischief,” they stated.
On the issue of computer purchase scams, the Forum stressed that the current chairman and bank officials have no connection whatsoever. The corruption that occurred earlier had already been probed, the funds were recovered, and disciplinary action was taken against the guilty staff.
They alleged that former CEO Lakshmaiah, along with some suspended employees, is orchestrating false propaganda, creating doubts among the public and questioning the credibility of the bank. The Forum demanded that criminal cases be filed against those making baseless allegations and complaints without evidence.
It was pointed out that the purchase of furniture, machinery, and other items for customer convenience had been done strictly in accordance with rules.
They also accused the former CEO of collecting Rs 1 crore from nine PACS chairmen under the pretext of facilitating petrol bunks, but instead misappropriating the money. They demanded criminal cases against him and recovery of the funds.