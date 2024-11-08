Pact with Tata to transform ITIs

Peddapalli: The government has taken swift steps to revive the ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) which have lost favour with the introduction of modern technology. It has been decided to convert them into Advanced Technical Centres (ATCs).

Applications have been completed for the six new courses introduced this year in the Government ITI College of Peddapalli district to provide good paying jobs to the students who do not get opportunities due to lack of skills.

Among the 65 ITIs selected experimentally across the state, Peddapalli and Ramagundam Industrial Training Institutes got a place. With this, in the first phase, six modern courses have been made available to improve the skills and increase employment.

Admissions are being made in new courses, such as Manufacturing Process Control Auto machine, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Artesian Using Advanced Tool, Basic Designer and Verifier, Advanced CNC Machine Technician, and Mechanic Electrical Vehicles courses from this year.

“So far there are not many opportunities for ITI courses like Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Meter Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic etc. Therefore, with modern technology courses, students will get better skills and jobs will definitely come,” the Collector Sri Harsha said.

Notably, at present Tata Company has taken the responsibility of running the course at Advanced Technology Centres for six years.

The Collector pointed out that apprenticeship will be provided immediately after completing the course. “Jobs will be available in corporate organisations. New courses have been made available in ITIs in view of the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) at present,” said Harsha.

Meanwhile, a new building complex is being constructed at a cost of Rs 4.77 crores in the premises of Peddapalli ITI.

District Collector Koya Sri Harsha has appealed to the parents to pay attention to the availability of new courses aimed at imparting skills along with education and assured jobs for the students in top MNCs.

Speaking to The Hans India, ITI Principal Busireddy Venkatreddy urged students to use the opportunity as ITI is being developed to give coaching in skill development along with training.