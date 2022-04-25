Paddy procurement going on at brisk pace, says Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday said that the paddy procurement process is going on at a brisk pace and its process will be continued till the end of purchasing the last grain of paddy.

Speaking to media persons, along with MLA Balka Suman, Palla Rajeshwar alleged that the opposition parties were trying to disturb the ongoing procurement process and creating many obstacles in a bid to malign the image of the State government. Denying the allegations levelled by Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy that the paddy procurement process was not going on in the right direction, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said his remarks are totally false and his statement seemed to be misguiding the farmers. Rajeshwar also found fault with the statement of Revanth, who alleged that over 8,000 farmers had committed suicide during the tenure of TRS government. Palla said, "In fact, the suicides of farmers have completely come down in the State and this has become possible because of effective measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The same has been informed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Thomar in the Parliament," he added. The TRS MLC alleged that the Union government was working against the interest of farmers and it had no affection towards the farmers. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has agreed to purchase the entire paddy from farmers despite the fact that there will be about Rs 3,000 crore additional burden on the State government," he added.