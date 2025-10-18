Paddy procurement process must be conducted efficiently: Collector

District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasised the need for efficient execution of the paddy procurement process in the district.

On Friday, a preparatory and training session was held at the Collectorate in Naspur, attended and representatives of the Rice Millers Association. Also present were divisional and mandal agriculture officers, agricultural extension officers, procurement center managers, and secretaries of Primary Cooperative Societies.

The Collector stated that, as per government orders for the Kharif season 2025–26, the procurement process must be carried out effectively. Paddy cultivation spans 157,642 acres in the district, with an estimated yield of 358,970 metric tonnes. Of this, approximately 232,743 metric tonnes are expected to be procured.

He instructed that procurement centers should not be set up in low-lying areas and that essential materials like gunny bags, tarpaulins, and moisture meters must be arranged.

He directed that fine and coarse varieties of paddy be procured and stored separately, with real-time data entry of farmer and crop details using tablets. Registers must be maintained properly, and farmers should be provided with basic amenities such as drinking water, shade, and temporary toilets at procurement centers.

Staff should be issued ID cards, and gunny bags should be distributed only when the paddy is ready for procurement. Only paddy verified by agricultural extension officers should be accepted.

Paddy from outside district borders must not be procured, and criminal action will be taken against those issuing fake truck sheets. Gunny bags for fine variety should be stitched with red thread and marked with an “S,” while coarse variety bags should be stitched with green thread. A total of 301 procurement centers will be established, and strict monitoring will be ensured.

The Collector emphasized proper use of PCS-AP app for moisture meters, tarpaulins, and water arrangements; the Management App for gunny bag tracking; and the OPMS app for managing land records, bank passbooks, Aadhaar, and mobile numbers.