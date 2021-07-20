Padi Kaushik Reddy to Formally Join TRS Tomorrow

Telangana: Padi Kaushik Reddy, recently quit the Grand old party, congress, and has made a decision to join TRS. On Wednesday, around 1.00 Pm at Telangana Bhavan, in the presence of CM, KCR, the Minister would be joining the TRS party



In the year, 2018, Kaushik Reddy Contested elections as Congress candidate against TRS candidate Etela Rajender, but he lost the December Assembly polls by 43,719 votes; whereas Etela secured around 1.04 lakh votes. Kaushik got around 61,121 votes and many other parties, even lost their deposits.

The Padi Kaushik Reddy, while speaking to the media, at his residence, he quoted saying, he choose to make a switch, because he felt this move would help develop the Huzurabad constituency.

Kaushik ever since Etela had quit TRS and Assembly seat in the month of June, Kaushik Reddy was more or less waging a war against Etela in the Huzurabad constituency, with the only intention to contest bypoll and make Etela taste defeat. Kaushik was also trying for a congress ticket at the same time, so that he can contest against Etela.

But there was an unexpected development in the Telangana Congress party, following the appointment of A Revanth Reddy as new TPCC chief, on 26th June; this led to change of fortunes for Kaushik Reddy in Congress.