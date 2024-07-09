Live
Palabhishekam to CM, Minister Seethakka’s photos
Mulugu: To express gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the merging of villages Mulugu Jivantrao Palli and Bandarupalli into Mulugu Municipality, the Congress workers and people performed palabhishekam of the CM’s portrait and Minister Seethakka here on Monday.
They expressed thanks to the ministers for the merger of the villages with the Mulugu Municipality.
The Congress leaders said that the people of Mulugu are very happy that Minister Seethakka realised the dream of a municipality for the people of Mulugu who have been waiting for many years and they are happy to get the good news on Seethakka’s birthday. District Youth Congress party president Bhanot Ravichander, mandal president MD Chand Pasha under the leadership of Mulugu Town President Chintanippula Bhikshapati thanked the leaders on the occasion.