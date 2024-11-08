Palamuru doctor attends int’l meet

Mahabubnagar: Dr Venkateswara Reddy Tummuru, a distinguished Professor in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and a specialist in Pediatric Interventions, represented India at the esteemed World Congress for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology in Bali, Indonesia. The international conference, held from October 23 to 25, brought together leading experts to discuss groundbreaking developments in airway interventions, with a strong focus on pediatric care.

As the sole Indian speaker in the field of pediatric interventions, Dr Tummuru presented on innovative approaches to treating airway abnormalities in children, highlighting the latest advancements and techniques that improve outcomes in pediatric lung-related diseases.

Dr Tummuru said, “ The opportunity to share knowledge and discuss advancements with peers worldwide is invaluable. I believe that collaboration is essential to progress in pediatric care and hope that these innovations benefit children in need of specialized respiratory treatments.”

Dr Pradyut Waghray, Head of the Department, Professor Dr A N V Koteswara Rao, and the Directors of SVS Medical College & Hospital extended their congratulations to Dr Tummuru for advancing medical knowledge and his achievements on an international platform.