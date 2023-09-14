Palamuru Rangareddy project bogus project: DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna on Wednesday alleged that Palamuru Rangareddy project was a bogus project. She alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to cheat the people by starting only one of the pump houses of the entire project. She also alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to raise expectations and grab lakhs of crores of rupees in the name of the project.

Aruna said CM KCR that the revolution had started in Telangana. She alleged that KCR had forced the unemployed youth to sacrifice their lives by raising the sentiments. She said 1200 people had sacrificed their lives to make KCR as the CM. Stating that KCR promised to fill one lakh jobs in the State assembly, she said the unemployed youth were kept unemployed. She said KCR had not fulfilled the expectations of unemployment. She alleged that the government was hand in glove in not taking action against those who leaked the question papers. Where did the unemployment allowance and two-bedroom houses go? she asked.