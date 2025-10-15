Palamuru University to Celebrate 4th Convocation, TS Governor Jishnu Dev Verma to take part, giving away 29,000+ Degrees, 83 Gold Medals

Mahabubnagar: In a major academic milestone, Palamuru University is set to host its Fourth Convocation Ceremony on October 16, celebrating over a decade of academic growth and excellence.

Announcing the details at a press conference on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor G.N. Srinivas said that Jishnu Dev Verma, Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of the University, along with M.S.N. Reddy, will grace the event and deliver the convocation address.

This year’s ceremony will witness the conferral of 29,766 degrees, including 12 Ph.D. scholars, 83 gold medalists, 2,809 postgraduate, 8,291 professional, and 18,666 undergraduate students. The event also marks the university’s successful completion of its second NAAC accreditation phase, reinforcing its growing reputation in higher education.

Highlighting the institution’s journey since its establishment in 2008, the Vice-Chancellor said the university now comprises five on-campus colleges — Engineering, Law, Education, Post Graduate, and Pharmacy — and three PG centres in Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Kollapur. He added that state-of-the-art infrastructure, research centres, and sports facilities are being developed to provide students with holistic education.

For the first time, a formal dress code has been introduced for graduates, faculty, and guests. The ceremony will begin with a grand academic procession led by the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Chief Guest, Executive Council members, Deans, and Registrars. Gold medalists and their parents, with prior entry passes, will be honoured on stage.

To enable wider participation, the event will be live-streamed at the Pharmacy College auditorium, with additional arrangements at the Indoor Sports Complex. Seven dedicated committees of teaching and non-teaching staff are overseeing the preparations, while the campus has been beautifully decorated with support from the district administration.

The university also extended its gratitude to donors and well-wishers for their continuous support and invited the media to join in making the 4th Convocation a memorable celebration.