Palamuru’s wife’s emotional plea

RANGAREDDY: At a heart-wrenching media conference held at the residence of All India Forward block Shadnagar Assembly candidate Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, his wife Ramadevi broke down, expressing anguish over the venomous propaganda on WhatsApp groups about her husband’s health. She questioned the humanity and decency of those spreading misinformation that has caused distress to the family.

Amidst the tears and emotional turmoil, Ramadevi recounted the health challenges her husband is currently facing. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who collapsed during a campaign and was subsequently admitted to the hospital with heart-related issues, is undergoing treatment. Doctors have revealed that 40 per cent of his heart vessels are blocked, and he is grappling with additional health complications, including low BP, Low sugar, and a persistent fever.

Expressing her dismay, Ramadevi highlighted the insensitivity displayed by some individuals, particularly BJP workers, who posted objectionable comments about her husband in WhatsApp groups. She implored political opponents to refrain from making hurtful comments during this challenging time.

She disclosed that doctors advised immediate cardiac stent placement for Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a suggestion he resisted due to concerns about his body’s readiness. The family is receiving counseling from doctors, emphasizing that his commitment to election work should not jeopardize his health.

The media conference concluded with a plea for empathy and a call to cease unwarranted attacks, emphasizing that Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s health should not be exploited for political gains.