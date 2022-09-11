Pall of gloom descends on Mogulturu village after death of Krishnam Raju

West Godavari: A pall of gloom descended on Mogalturu village in West Godavari after the demise of Tollywood senior actor Krishnam Raju. It is known that actor-turned-politician Krishnam Raju was born in Mogalturu on 20 January 1940. The villagers got emotional after Krishnam Raju's death and recalled his memories. Speaking to the media, the villagers showed the school where Krishnam Raju studied.

One of the villagers said that Krishnam Raju is very affectionate and he received everyone wholeheartedly to his house. They added that it is a great loss to their village. Villagers expressed their deepest condolences to the family members of Krishnam Raju.



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended his condolences to Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family. CM KCR said that the death of actor Krishnam Raju is a great loss to Tollywood and he also recalled his services as a Union Minister and Lok Sabha member. CM KCR directed the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct the last rites of his dearest friend and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju with full state honours.

CS Somesh Kumar is going to look after the arrangements after CM KCR's orders. KCR said that Krishnam Raju gained millions of hearts with his acting skills.

The State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday mourned the death of Actor and former union minister UV Krishnam Raju who passed away in the early hours today.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Finance Minister termed the death of Krishnam Raju as the biggest loss to the Telugu film industry. Rao has recalled the services of Krishnam Raju as a Union Minister. He conveyed his condolences and deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Tollywood Rebel Star krishnam Raju has passed away in Hyderabad. He breathed his last in the early hours on Sunday at 3.25 am, the actor's family members informed. He is 83 years old. He was survived by his wife and three daughters. He worked as Union Minister. Born on January 20, 1940 in Mogalthur, West Godavari district. Acted in 187 films. In 1966, the heroine made her debut in Telugu cinema with the film Chilaka Gorinka. The family members also informed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow. He is the uncle to young rebel star Prabhas.