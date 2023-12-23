Pallavi model school Boduppal conducts Annual Sports Day

Pallavi Model School, Boduppal, recently concluded its Annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The event, held under the theme "One Team One Dream," brought together students, faculty, and staff to celebrate athleticism and teamwork.

The Sports Day featured a wide range of track and field events, showcasing the skills and dedication of the young athletes. The participants demonstrated their abilities in various disciplines such as sprinting, relay races, Taekwondo, long jump, high jump, drill displays, dance drills, and Yoga displays.

Dr. Geeta Bhasker, CEO of Indfame and a multifaceted artist, graced the occasion as a special invitee. She emphasized the significance of sports in one's life, encouraging a balance between studies and extracurricular activities. Mr. Raja Mogoli, Vice President of Pallavi Educational Society, and Dr. Radha Singh, a renowned influencer and education coach, were the guests of honor.

During the event, the school magazine PALASH, commemorating a decade of growth, was unveiled by the dignitaries. The famous singer, Ms. Ramya Behara, captivated the audience with her mesmerizing voice and soulful singing.

The Sports Day was a testament to the collective efforts and commitment of both participants and organizers. It provided a platform for students to showcase their talents while fostering camaraderie and healthy competition among peers. The event was marked by outstanding performances and a display of great sportsmanship, team spirit, and mutual encouragement.

Parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, teachers, volunteers, and staff whose dedication and hard work contributed to the success of the event. The efforts of the entire Physical Education department truly exemplify the values of sportsmanship, perseverance, and teamwork that are instilled in the students.