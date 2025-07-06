  • Menu
Paramita Heritage CBSC school holds student elections

Paramita Heritage CBSC school holds student elections
Highlights

Paramita Heritage CBSC School in Kothapalli Mandal, Padmanagar conducted elections for student leaders.

Karimnagar: Paramita Heritage CBSC School in Kothapalli Mandal, Padmanagar conducted elections for student leaders.

As part of it, head boy, head girl, sports, discipline and cultural leaders were elected using an e-ballot system. Students acted as booth officers, election officers, and presiding officers.

Principal Dr E Prasad Rao, who participated as the chief guest, also exercised his right to vote and congratulated the students and teachers for organising the programme.

