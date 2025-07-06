Live
Paramita Heritage CBSC school holds student elections
Highlights
Paramita Heritage CBSC School in Kothapalli Mandal, Padmanagar conducted elections for student leaders.
As part of it, head boy, head girl, sports, discipline and cultural leaders were elected using an e-ballot system. Students acted as booth officers, election officers, and presiding officers.
Principal Dr E Prasad Rao, who participated as the chief guest, also exercised his right to vote and congratulated the students and teachers for organising the programme.
