Paramita Heritage School shines at Int’l Olympiad
Students from from the local Kothapalli mandal Padmanagar Paramita Heritage School showed outstanding talent and achieved international ranksrecentlyin the Olympiad competitions organized by the International Olympiad Foundation (IOF) Delhi for various subjects.
As part of this, Shaktikaran Shetty of class 9, secured 2nd rank at the international level in the General Knowledge subject and Arhan Latif of class 9, secured 3rd rank at the international level in the Mathematics subject and became the All India South Zone toppers, said the school principal Gopikrishna.
Along with them, 33 students showed outstanding talent in various subjects and achieved merit certificates at the international level.
On this occasion, the Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions, DrEPrasada Rao, specially congratulated the students who won medals at the international level.