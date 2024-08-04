  • Menu
Paramita Institutions celebrates foundation day

A grand celebration was organised as part of the Paramita Vidya Sansthas’ Foundation Day here on Saturday.

Karimnagar : A grand celebration was organised as part of the Paramita Vidya Sansthas’ Foundation Day here on Saturday. The head of the school Dr E Prasada Rao was the chief guest on the occasion, during which various cultural activities were performed by the students.

Later, Prasad Rao cut a cake along with the students and distributed sweets to them. Moreover, as part of the celebrations, teachers jointly distributed essential commodities to the elderly in Veera Brahmendra Swamy Old Age Home and Spanda Old Age Home in the town.

