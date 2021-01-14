Paramotor Motor Championship 2021: Minister Srinivas Goud Inaugurates The Show

The wonders of the blue sky dazzled the pilots with their paramilitary parachutes and sky dives. The five-day Air Show and Paramotor Motor Championship-2021 National Aero Sports kicks off in Mahabubnagar on the occasion ofMakar Sankranti. The games, which are being held under the state tourism department, were inaugurated by Telangana State Minister Srinivas Goud. Paramotor pilots from 10 states took part in the competition and showed off their skills.

The winners are selected by the country's foreign judges. Judges from abroad will watch the competition online. The first and second place winners will be selected for future international competitions. The people of Palamuru town came in large numbers to watch the paramotor competitions taking place at the stadium. For the first time in the country, paramotor, hot air balloon, sky dive and remote paramotor competitions are being held in Mahabubnagar.

Minister Srinivas Goud said he was happy to see paramotor, hot air balloon and sky dive sports for the first time in the country. He said the competitions would help the Mahabubnagar youth to excel in aero sports and train them to become paramotor pilots in the future. Minister Srinivas Goud also said the steps will be taken to start training in the 15 acres which are allotted for the Aerosports Training Center between the Uddandapur and Karvena projects in the district.