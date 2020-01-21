Parents holds protest at Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet

Hyderabad: The tension prevails as the parents hold protest in front of Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet on Tuesday morning. According to the parents, the HPS management has announced that the admissions process for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from today. With this, the parents reached the school seeking admission for their children in large numbers.

In this context, the school principal told them that there are no admissions left for the academic year. Over this, the parents expressed anger and staged a protest in front of the principal's chamber. The parents alleged that the school management has sold out the seats through the backdoor and denying admission for the middle class and poor students.